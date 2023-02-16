Sudeep on entering politics: ‘I will make it public…’

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who doesn’t hesitate to comment on matters of social and political nature, says that he shares a good relationship with political figures but hasn’t taken a decision on entering politics.

The Vikrant Rona actor recently met politician DK Shivakumar, which triggered rumours of him entering politics. However, Sudeep says that he has to consider several factors before taking that call, which includes his fans’ opinions as well.

The actor told a Kannada news channel, “I have met D K Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai and minister D K Sudhakar. I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decision regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I take a decision.”

He added, “More than political parties, I need to know what my fans think about my foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for me. I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics. First, I need to find an answer about myself, why I need to take the political plunge or I can still contribute on individual capacity.”

Recently, Sudeep completed 27 years in the film industry. The actor, who forayed into cinema with Thayavaa in 1997, wrote an emotional note, expressing his gratitude towards fans. The note read, “More than political parties, I need to know what my fans think about my foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for me. I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics. First I need to find an answer about myself, why I need to take the political plunge or I can still contribute on individual capacity.”

On the work front, Sudeep will be seen next in Kabzaa, which also stars Upendra in the lead role. It is due in cinemas on March 17.