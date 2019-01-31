Sudeep writes a heartfelt note on completing 23 years in the film industry

On January 31, 1996, Sudeep gave his first take as a lead actor at Kanteerava Studios for a film that never got completed. After four years, he made his screen debut with director Sunil Kumar Desai’s Sparsha, and there was no turning back for him. Today, he is one of the top stars in the Kannada film industry, and he has also expanded his popularity beyond the home state by starring in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

Sudeep remembers fondly this day as the beginning of his successful acting career. He wrote a lengthy note expressing his gratitude to his family and friends, who contributed greatly to help him reach where he is today. He recalled the days he used to bunk school classes to watch film shooting, which was a common thing at his family-owned restaurant Hotel Sarovara.

He even recalled how the lavish lifestyle of iconic actors like Ambareesh and Shankar Nag played a huge influence in his life to pursue his goal to become a movie star. The frequent guidance he got from multifaceted filmmaker Upendra kept him on the right track.

“23 years have passed by so quickly n I have lived, enjoyed and accepted every bit of it happily. I’m an actor with restrictions and flaws, n I have my limitations. I have fought odds to just survive. I have had my bit of downfall n learning. I know for sure, it ain’t the end. I will fall again, but I shall rise as many times I fall. I was never here to conquer. And I shall never want to conquer. This wonderful industry is beautiful enough for me to just live in. And I shall (sic),” wrote the star.

Sudeep is currently waiting for the release of sports drama Pailwaan and Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor is also shooting for Kotigobba 3.