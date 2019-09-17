Sudeep and Darshan engage in war of words over Pailwaan piracy

A fresh war of words broke out between Darshan and Sudeep on Tuesday in the wake of Pailwaan leaking online.

Darshan tweeted a warning on Tuesday while noting that he was not in Bengaluru as he is away shooting for a film. “Don’t ever try to provoke my fans/celebrities,” read the actor’s warning.

Darshan’s tweet comes days after some unidentified people claiming to be his fans uploaded an illegal version of Sudeep’s Pailwaan on the internet. It is alleged that Darshan’s fans have been encouraging the piracy of Pailwaan to sabotage its box office performance.

ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಯುಸಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಕೇಳಿ ಬರುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೆಲವು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಒಂದು ಕಿವಿಮಾತು – ನನ್ನ ಅನ್ನದಾತರು, ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕೆಣಕಲು/ಪ್ರಚೋದಿಸಲು ಬರದಿರಿ 😊 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) September 17, 2019

Reacting to the issue, Sudeep earlier tweeted, “At least now they are doing what they are good at. Makes me only feel nice about the kind of friends I have earned. Thanks buddies. Love to all the lovely people who have still chosen to go to theaters despite piracy.”

Sudeep on Tuesday shared an open letter in the wake of Darshan’s tweet. “Too many things are happening and it’s not sending good vibes to anyone. Noone blamed a particular actor for piracy,,, nor were any names taken from the production side or me. Yes,, many were and are involved in spreading th piracy links n sharing it in a wild manner n speed,, and those names have been shared wth the cyber police ,which Wil be taken care of and finally things Wil come out. As for th letters n noises tat goin around,,, lets put an end to everythn. If a few feel good by poking fun at me n calling me names through an indirect letter,, let it be. I know it Wil hurt u all,, but jus remember tat I’m not gonna go down because of these things (sic),” read a portion of Sudeep’s letter.

I choose to go the human way. A letter to all my friends. Pls go through th link.https://t.co/r0kM0FI5px — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 17, 2019

It is worth noting that Sudeep and Darshan had a fallout a few years ago, and both the stars have not been on talking terms since then.

The illegal version of Pailwaan was made available for download on torrent websites on September 12. The pirated copy of the film was also uploaded on Facebook and other social media sites. The producers have approached cyber-crime division to take action against those sharing piracy links on the internet.