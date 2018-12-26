Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa is set in 2209

Kannada filmmaker Anup Bhandari has said that a lot of work is going into developing the look of Kiccha Sudeep’s character in his upcoming film Billa Ranga Baashaa. On Wednesday, he promised that a sneak peek of his forthcoming film will be released soon.

Advertising

“Really excited about @KicchaSudeep sir’s look in the film. Got a lot of questions about 2209AD & the world in which the film is set. We are assembling a team for the same. We will provide a sneak peak into the world of BRB & characters as soon as they are ready #BillaRangaBaashaa(sic),” wrote Anup on his Twitter page.

“Team is Equally excited… New to us all(sic),” Sudeep’s tweeted, responding to Anup.

Anup Bhandari surprised everyone recently by announcing his collaboration with Sudeep, who is co-producing the movie. The title poster of the film suggested that the story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The director described the movie as a “fantasy action adventure.”

Really excited about @KicchaSudeep sir’s look in the film. Got a lot of questions about 2209AD & the world in which the film is set. We are assembling a team for the same. We will provide a sneak peak into the world of BRB & characters as soon as they are ready #BillaRangaBaashaa https://t.co/gyGSoIwiOp — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) December 26, 2018

Billa Ranga Baashaa will go on floors in 2019 as the film’s crew is busy in the pre-production work. Sudeep will join the sets of the film soon after he completes his ongoing projects.

Advertising

Anup struck gold with his debut film RangiTaranga. The thriller about the mysterious deaths of pregnant women became a huge hit, in spite of releasing along with director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. His last film Rajaratha, however, failed to impress the critics and audience.

Team is Equally excited… New to us all#BillaRangaBaashaa https://t.co/Bx3hoZDDDR — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 26, 2018

Sudeep’s Pailwaan is fast nearing completion. It is a sports drama about boxing and is directed by Krishna. Sudeep has achieved a shredded look for his role as a boxer.

He is also simultaneously shooting for Kotigobba 3. The actor has also worked on upcoming Telugu period-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has Chiranjeevi in the lead role.