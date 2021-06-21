Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 ‘second innings’ to begin this week

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is set to pick up from where it left off in May this year. On May 9, the season was suspended owing to rising cases of Covid-19. The showrunners have now released a promo officially announcing that the ‘second innings’ of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will begin on Wednesday. The special programme will air on Colors Kannada channel from 6 pm onwards.

All the 12 contestants, including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh, will return and stay in the house for another 30 days. As usual, on the completion of 100 days of the season, the winner will be selected through an audience poll.

All contestants were placed under quarantine for a week to check for symptoms of Covid-19. And they will be subjected to multiple RT-PCR tests before they are cleared to enter the house.

According to a source, the re-opening of the season will be a low-key affair. The season will resume with all 12 contestants already inside the house. The show’s host Sudeep is expected to be present at the re-launch to make the occasion special.

Before the season was taken off air, Sudeep had taken ill. He stayed away from weekend episodes, even after his recovery, citing safety and health concerns. And the showrunners were forced to pull the plug on the show after the Karnataka government announced a complete lockdown to control the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. As part of the new restrictions, the permission to shoot for TV shows and films were also revoked.

The Karnataka government on Monday began the process of unlocking the state.