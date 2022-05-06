Sudeep applauds Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana: ‘Fabulous writing and conviction’

Kannada superstar Sudeep on Friday heaped praises on filmmaker-actor Raj B. Shetty’s film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The film released last year to wide critical acclaim, Sudeep only managed to watch the movie now. And he was so impressed with it, that he posted a review discussing various aspects of the film at length.

“A Movie that Deserves a Loud Applaud. A constant search for scripts is always a part of every creator. A script that can excite each one during the process of making as well as excite the viewer. This note isn’t just an opinion, it’s ,my Applause to the entire team for having delivered a film of this sort. Amongst the many movies that are made, I rarely get to see a few, and one such film I got the opportunity to watch last night is„ “GARUDA GAMANA VRISHABHA VAHANA” (sic),” he wrote in the statement, he has posted on his Twitter page.

“This is his first film i’m watching and he is just outstanding, both behind and in front of the camera. Fabulous writing and conviction. I’m sure if this script belonged to someone else, Raj would not even be in the list of probables for the role of Shiva. His personality is such and I’m sure he understands what I mean by this line. He is just fabulous in the role and very very convincing. Such ability to deliver in every frame with great consistency needs years of experience. He is truly a gifted actor (sic),” Sudeep was generous in his praise for Raj, who has also written and directed it, in addition to playing the lead.

Sudeep recently made headlines across the country after he took a stand on the ongoing debate about the national language. During a film event in Bengaluru a couple of weeks ago, Sudeep said, “Hindi was no more a national language.” His comments exploded into a huge controversy when Bollywood star Ajay Devgan took exception to Sudeep’s stand and dashed off a tweet expressing his displeasure with the latter.

On the career front, Sudeep is waiting for the release of Vikrant Rona. The fantasy mystery thriller is due in cinemas on July 28.