Amid US-Israel strikes on Iran, Subhashree Ganguly, son stranded in Dubai; husband expresses concern: ‘They are inside a hotel…’

As the US and Israel’s attack on Iran continues and tension escalates across the Middle East, the world is reeling under fear, uncertain of how far this will all go. With the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has intensified its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf countries, and explosions were reported for a second consecutive day in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, according to The Indian Express. Meanwhile, many, including Indians, are marooned in the Gulf countries. This includes those who migrated there for livelihoods as well as many who embarked on short visits for various reasons. Renowned Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son are also among those stranded in Dubai.

While addressing the media, her husband, director-actor Raj Chakraborty, confirmed this and shared the family’s concerns regarding their safety. Subhashree and her son were on holiday in Dubai when tensions escalated. “They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume,” he said. The couple also have a baby girl together, born in 2023.

For the unversed, Raj Chakraborty is also a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, representing the Barrackpore constituency. He won on an All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. One of the leading female actors in Bengali cinema, Subhashree Ganguly is known for her roles in films such as Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey, Dhumketu, Grihapravesh, Babli, Dharmajuddha, Parineeta, Chalbaaz, and Nabab, among others.

In addition to Subhashree, Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan is also stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. Former Madhya Pradesh MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel are also among those stuck in Dubai, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to Iran’s state media, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), and the Tehran Province Red Crescent Society, Tehran has been hit by 60 attacks in the last 24 hours, which have left at least 57 people dead.