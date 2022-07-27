scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

SS Rajamouli wishes Sudeep the best of luck: ‘Can’t wait to see what he has done in Vikrant Rona’

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli has wished Sudeep all the best for his upcoming film Vikrant Rona.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 6:34:25 pm
Vikrant Rona, sudeep, vikrant rona sudeepVikrant Rona releases on July 28.

On the eve of the release of Vikrant Rona, director SS Rajamouli shared his excitement about the film. He took to Twitter to praise Kannada movie star Sudeep and gave his best wishes for the movie. “Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow,” he tweeted.

While expressing his gratitude, Sudeep tweeted, “Thank u so much @ssrajamouli sir … looking forward to ur views on the film.”

Rajamouli has collaborated with Sudeep on multiple projects. Sudeep played the main antagonist in Rajamouli’s 2012 blockbuster Eega. The film was a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and it went on to establish Sudeep as a star outside the state of Karnataka. Later, Sudeep also played a cameo in Baahubali: The Beginning.

“I think there were too many things happening in Baahubali, so my character coming in between… I don’t know how it operated for them but I was not called for Baahubali 2, so I think I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to question it at all,” reasoned Sudeep, while responding to a question about his absence from the cast of Baahubali: The Conclusion, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Vikrant Rona is written and directed by Anup Bhandari of Rangi Taranga fame. Judging by the trailer, the film tells the adventurous story of a fearless cop who goes to a mysterious place to investigate a murder and finds himself at the centre of a mind-bending puzzle. Besides playing the lead role, Sudeep has also bankrolled the movie. It will also be released in the 3D format across the country this Thursday.

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
