SS Rajamouli wishes Sudeep the best of luck: ‘Can’t wait to see what he has done in Vikrant Rona’

July 27, 2022 6:34:25 pm
On the eve of the release of Vikrant Rona, director SS Rajamouli shared his excitement about the film. He took to Twitter to praise Kannada movie star Sudeep and gave his best wishes for the movie. “Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow,” he tweeted.
While expressing his gratitude, Sudeep tweeted, “Thank u so much @ssrajamouli sir … looking forward to ur views on the film.”
Rajamouli has collaborated with Sudeep on multiple projects. Sudeep played the main antagonist in Rajamouli’s 2012 blockbuster Eega. The film was a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and it went on to establish Sudeep as a star outside the state of Karnataka. Later, Sudeep also played a cameo in Baahubali: The Beginning.
Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow.
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2022
Thank u so much @ssrajamouli sir … looking forward to ua views on the film.
🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/Rp75fiYNDr
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 27, 2022
“I think there were too many things happening in Baahubali, so my character coming in between… I don’t know how it operated for them but I was not called for Baahubali 2, so I think I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to question it at all,” reasoned Sudeep, while responding to a question about his absence from the cast of Baahubali: The Conclusion, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vikrant Rona is written and directed by Anup Bhandari of Rangi Taranga fame. Judging by the trailer, the film tells the adventurous story of a fearless cop who goes to a mysterious place to investigate a murder and finds himself at the centre of a mind-bending puzzle. Besides playing the lead role, Sudeep has also bankrolled the movie. It will also be released in the 3D format across the country this Thursday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Windies
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Box office prediction: Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona expected to beat odds with close to Rs 40 crore opening
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of Vogue magazine; see pics
Google Play Store turns 10: Top 10 apps that defined the decade
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Shehnaaz Gill speaks lovingly about Mumbai and its rains, reveals her favourite film
Draft Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2022: The making of the digital pharmacist
Adamas first impression: Ji Sung and Seo Ji-hye shine in an exhaustive premiere that tries too much at once
HAL signs $100-million contract with US-based company
HP TET June 2022 admit card released: Steps to download
Prem Chopra dismisses death rumours, says someone is ‘deriving sadistic pleasure’ in spreading false information
IARI Assistant admit card released at iari.res.in
Kareena Kapoor teases Koffee with Karan appearance; Aamir Khan expected to join her to promote Laal Singh Chaddha