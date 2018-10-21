Sruthi Hariharan’s #MeToo story receives support from Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj

Sruthi Hariharan had accused actor Arjun of sexual harassment. Now, actors such as Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj have come out in support of Sruthi.

Actor Sruthi Hariharan, who accused Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment on Saturday, is receiving support from her contemporaries. Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj have lent their support to the actor. Shraddha took to Twitter and wrote, “I have known about this incident since November 2016, when @sruthihariharan and I attended a talk show together and the talk of casting couch and other related topics came up. Shruti didn’t take names that day but off camera she told us what happened.”

Later, Shraddha narrated her #MeToo story in a tweet that read, “I was once traveling by bus from Bangalore to Cochin and I woke up with a start because my co passenger – a man – his cold hand was on my crotch. I don’t have any proof of, only bad memories. Maybe I should have taken a selfie with the man with his hand on my crotch? Proof?”

Prakash Raj while calling Arjun as “pride of Kannada cinema” supported Sruthi. He said that he hopes the #MeToo movement will end the helplessness, humiliation, harassment that woman have faced for centuries.

He mentioned in a tweet, “Sruthi Hariharan is a very talented actor. And let’s not forget, Arjun Saraj is a seasoned actor and a pride of Kannada cinema. But, we should also understand the helplessness, the humiliation and the pain that Sruthi has gone through alone all these days. Even as Arjun has denied allegations, there is nothing wrong in seeking an apology for his behavior at the time. It will show his magnanimous. Knowing or unknowingly, we men have failed to understand the sensitiveness of the needs of women since time immemorial. And it’s equally true that even women have been oblivious to their rights. Hopefully, the #MeToo movement will end the helplessness, humiliation, harassment that woman have faced for centuries. I support Sruthi Hariharan and also other women who have faced harassment.”

