Arjun Sarja accused of sexual harassment, actor denies allegations

Actor Sruthi Hariharan accused Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment on Saturday, which she claimed happened on the sets of the 2016 film Vismaya.

Sruthi recently took to Twitter to share her side of the story. She shared a post which read, “#metoo #comingout against all odds. In spite of the all the comments, backlash and misogyny that will follow, I share my experiences below cos this is about a larger change! Bring it on ! #Speakup men and women. It’s time.”

In the note, Sruthi said that women have faced workplace harassment for ages and that the #MeToo movement has empowered women to share their stories.

“Honestly, I have been lucky as I have managed to escape physically and mentally scarring situations. However, in late 2016, there was one incident that left me startled and took a while for me to recover,” the actor wrote in her post.

However, Arjun Sarja has denied the allegations. “I have been in the industry for several decades now. I have worked with 60-70 actress over the years and none have made such complaints. They respect me and stay in touch with me to date,” Arjun told News9.

