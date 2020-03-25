Every south Indian movie, event and TV show affected by coronavirus outbreak

The shooting of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak.

The entertainment industry has come to a complete standstill due to coronavirus outbreak. From cancellation of events, suspension of shoots to postponing highly awaited movies, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the everyday functioning of show business.

Here is the list of all events, TV shows and movies down south that have been affected by the global pandemic.

Tollywood star Nani’s most-awaited movie V, which is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, was set to hit the screens on March 25, coinciding with the celebration of Ugadi festival. The filmmakers have said they have plans to release the movie in April. However, in light of the ongoing crisis, it seems unlikely.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was another tentpole movie that was set to open in cinemas on March 26. The movie has been postponed without a new release date.

Director Prabhu Solomon’s multi-lingual Aranya, starring Rana Daggubati, was slated for release on April 2. The movie now has been postponed indefinitely.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was cancelled midway in the wake of the outbreak. On March 20, Mohanlal announced the suspension of the reality show after its 76th episode.

Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty and Madhavan, won’t release on April 2 as announced earlier.

Baahubali star Prabhas was forced to end the Europe schedule of his upcoming movie tentatively titled Prabhas 20, and return to India. He has also opted for a self-quarantine, following the protocol to control the spill of the virus.

The Kerala State Film Awards are also likely to be delayed this year due to the virus outbreak. The organizers were unable to put together a jury on time, delaying the process. And under current circumstances, Kerala Chitrakala Parishath is unable to decide on a date.

The makers of Vijay’s upcoming movie Master had to hold the audio release function behind closed doors due to COVID-19 outbreak. The movie was expected to hit screens in the first half of April.

The outbreak has also forced the suspension of production of all television serials, game shows, web series in Tamil Nadu, the Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala. The show creators have reportedly shot enough content to sustain for about two weeks. However, if the lockdown continues, the channels would be forced to rerun old episodes.

The cinema halls, both multiplexes and single screens have also gone into lockdown for the next three weeks.

The production of actor Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, the official remake of Pink, has now been postponed. However, the makers are editing the portions that have been shot so far.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s new movie, which was supposed to begin on March 23, has been postponed to next month.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s untitled movie with director Sukumar was supposed to begin shooting in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh from March 20. But, it has now been put on hold.

The shooting of Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva’s Acharya, filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Venkatesh’s Narappa and Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog have also been postponed.

