Wednesday, June 03, 2020
South Cinema news on June 3: Kiara Advani in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Here are the latest updates on much awaited Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, and your favourite stars down south.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Updated: June 3, 2020 8:50:06 am
kiara advani metoo Kiara Advani might share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

As the state governments across the country begin to relax the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions, the entertainment industry is slowly moving towards normalcy. The post-production work of movies has already been allowed across the south region. The governments in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have provided permission to makers of daily soap operas to resume productions.

It is unclear when the situation will be conducive for the production of movies and reopening of theaters.

Follow the live blog to keep yourself updated about everything that’s happening in the south Indian film industry.

Live Blog

08:38 (IST)03 Jun 2020
Kiara Advani in Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

According to a source, Kiara Advani has been approached by the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Kiara earlier romanced Mahesh in Bharat Ane Nenu.

Touted to be a masala entertainer with a strong message, Parasuram Petla directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.

While Jyotika starrer courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal was the big Tamil outing that took the OTT route, other titles like Penguin, Law, French Biryani and Sufiyum Sujatayum are also set to premiere on the web in the coming weeks.

