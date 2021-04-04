Soumitra Chatterjee’s wife Deepa Chatterjee passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa Chatterjee passed away at the age of 83. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of late Bengali legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata, in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was 83. Chatterjee’s daughter Paulomi Bose confirmed the news to PTI.

Deepa was admitted to a hospital in Beleghata, Kolkata because of deteriorating health, where she died due to kidney failure. Paulomi said,“Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure.” Paulomi told yet another publication that after the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee in November, Deepa had lost the will to live. She said, “After Bapi (father, Soumitra) left us in November, maa lost the will to live. She kept on telling us, ‘Please let me go now’.”

Deepa Chatterjee, who was a badminton champion, was also an actress. She had worked with iconic Bengali stars Uttam Kumar and Supriya Choudhury in the 1970 movie Bilombita Lay, and Durga.

Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa got married in 1960 and were married for 60 years before the legendary actor died on November 15, weeks after he tested negative for COVID-19. The actor’s funeral was held with gun salute and was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as several cinema personalities from the Bengali film industry.

Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa Chatterjee are survived by their daughter Paulomi Bose and son Sougata Chatterjee.

(With inputs from PTI)