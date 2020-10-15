Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition improves: Doctors

A team of 15 doctors is overseeing Soumitra Chatterjee at the hospital. (Photo: Express Archives)

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition has improved, but doctors continue to monitor him closely as the octogenarian’s comorbidities remained a matter of concern, a senior physician at the medical facility said on Thursday.

The 85-year-old thespian, who tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, was administered “musical therapy” and physiotherapy on Thursday, a doctor said.

Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to a non-COVID ward.

“Mr Chatterjee had a sound sleep in the night. He has been administered music therapy aiming to improve his condition. He is responding to our verbal commands and that is a very good sign. The actor, however, is still in a restless state,” a doctor, treating the veteran actor, said.

Soumitra Chatterjee, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

