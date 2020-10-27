Soumitra Chatterjee’s kidneys not functioning well: Doctor

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition has worsened. (Photo: Express Archive)

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, currently on ventilator support, worsened further on Tuesday morning, and efforts were being made to boost his platelet count, a senior doctor at the hospital, where the actor is undergoing treatment, said.

The doctor said Soumitra’s creatine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists were mulling the option of providing renal replacement therapy support. He added that the 85-year-old actor, under treatment for the past 22 days, is also suffering from secondary pneumonia.

“Mr Chatterjee is barely conscious. He is being treated for dehydration. His kidneys are not functioning well. The octogenarian’s urea and creatinine levels have been on the rise. His overall condition has worsened. He is definitely critical but we have managed to stabilise his condition a bit. Our nephrologist is taking a call on whether he may be given any support in the form of renal replacement therapy. He is on a ventilator. His saturation is more than 95 per cent with basic oxygen support,” the doctor explained.

Doctors were planning to carry out blood transfusion on Tuesday, hoping that it would improve Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition to an extent.

“His platelet count has not gone down from what it was yesterday. We have given him medicines to bring up that count. We are planning a blood transfusion later today, hopefully that will improve his condition,” the doctor said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator with an endotracheal intubation on Monday evening to protect his airways. Endotracheal intubation is a procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Last week, he was shifted to a non-Covid Intensive Trauma Unit (ITU), having recovered from the viral disease.

