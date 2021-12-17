Soubin Shahir is menacing as Ajas in first character poster from Mammootty’s Bheeshma Paravam

Filmmaker Amal Neerad took to social media and shared Soubin Shahir’s character poster from the film Bheeshma Paravam, which features Mammootty in the lead role. Shahir will play the role of Ajas in the film. The makers announced that they will be releasing more character posters soon, which has made fans more excited. There is much anticipation surrounding the project, as it’s a collaboration between two powerhouses of talent—Neerad and Mammootty.

Mammootty is set to play a seasoned gangster named Bheeshma Wardhan in the movie. The first look poster of the movie featuring the actor was unveiled a while ago, leading to much discussion on social media. Mammootty fit the part of an imposing gangster with his long hair and beard, and wore a black shirt and dhoti.

The first time Mammootty and Amal worked together was in the director’s debut movie ‘Big B’ which is considered a cult hit, owing to its superior use of technology and visual treatment which was new to Malayalam cinema that time. Amal Neerad who is from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, started as a cinematographer in Ram Gopal Varma’s films, before venturing into Malayalam cinema. Fifteen years since his directorial debut ‘Big B’, Amal Neerad is collaborating again with Mammootty for another gangster drama which makes ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ worth the wait for fans. Amal and Mammootty were set to make the sequel of ‘Big B’ which is titled ‘Bilal’, but the coronavirus lockdown delayed the shooting of the movie.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Shine Tom Chacko, Farhaan Faasil, Lena are part of ‘Bheeshma Parvam’. ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ fame Sushin Shyam manages the music of ‘Bheeshma Parvam’.