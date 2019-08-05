I am done being just a pretty girl: Sonam Bajwa

Actor Sonam Bajwa is extremely popular in the Punjabi film industry. The actor, whose Singham hit the screens on August 2, spoke to indianexpress.com about her film, the kind of scripts she wants to be part of and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What did you think of Singham? How was it working on Singham remake?

I have not seen the film but when I read the script of Punjabi film Singham, my first thought was why I should be doing this because the girl does not have much to perform. When I spoke to the director, he told me that they needed me to add value to it as a star. I felt very honoured that the director is not even considering someone else to do the role.

Secondly, there is a romantic angle in the film that is running parallelly and the female lead has a few cute scenes in it. These scenes are such that people will have a smile on their face whenever I would come on the screen. The makers wanted someone who can bring effortless chemistry on screen. Panorama Studios and T-series called me up to be a part of the film. So, I said yes.

Is your role in the film different to the one you have played before?

There is not much of a difference in the roles I have done before and the character I play in Singham. However, this girl has the courage to speak her heart out. I mean she goes and confesses to liking him. I don’t think any of my characters in the past or I myself had such courage. She is a doctor. I have not played a doctor before. So, such little differences. Other than that, if people want to see a Sonam Bajwa film, they are in for a treat this year.

How do you choose a script?

My way has changed from time to time. Now, I choose a script based on what it is about and what my character has to do in it. I should feel challenged. Now, I have my focus on not being just a pretty girl on screen. I have done such films to cement my position in the industry. Yes, they did add to my profile but now I want to do films where I add something substantial to the script.

For every Indian actor, Bollywood is a dream. Is it the same for you?

With Bollywood, the talks have been on for a long time now. Sometimes, I don’t like the script or a particular scene. Sometimes, I feel the script will not be the right Bollywood debut for me. So, I did reject many. However, I believe what is destined to be mine will always come to me. So yes, will do a Bollywood film soon.

Any plans to do web series?

I don’t relate to digital platforms. For me, the fact that it does not have a limit is something that turns me off. Also, no such offer has been made that would excite me to be a part of it.

Bollywood actors often talk about pay parity. Does it exist in the Punjabi industry?

I think pay parity exists everywhere but girls as professionals in varied fields are doing really good and setting high standards. But yes, the situation will get better only when the audience starts going to a female-lead film as much as they go to watch a Salman Khan film. Only then producers will want to risk their money. Today, audiences are going to watch female-lead films but there needs to be more push in every industry, be it Punjabi industry or Bollywood.

What’s next for you?

My next release is Adab Mutiyaran, which releases on October 2. The film is really close to my heart. It is all about girl power. So, I am quite excited about it.