Sonalee Kulkarni ties the knot in Dubai, shares photos: ‘We will use our wedding fund to help those suffering in India’

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni tied the knot with fiance Kunal Benodekar in Dubai on May 7. The actress shared the news on her social media platforms on Tuesday, on the occasion of her birthday.

Sharing beautiful pictures from her low-key wedding ceremony that took place at a temple in Dubai, Sonalee wrote, “Considering all the uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the overall pandemic situation around the world, it was important to stay safe and understand that a marriage was more important than the ceremony itself.”

Sonalee also shared that instead of spending a huge amount of money on their wedding, she and her husband have decided to donate that amount for Covid-19 relief in India. She wrote, “Considering the devastation due to COVID in India, celebrating the marriage was out of the question. We thought we will save that money and use our wedding funds to help those suffering in India.”

The actress also shared how her wedding was a 15 minutes affair that took place at a temple, which the couple then registered as per rules and regulations in Dubai. They also streamed their wedding online for their family and friends in India. “After getting consent from both our parents, we decided to go to a small mandir [temple] in Dubai. Everything was planned in two days … We had a 15-minute wedding with just four close friends as witnesses,” she concluded.

Sonalee also shared that she had initially planned to get married in London last year, but it was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in UK last year and the following lockdown restrictions.

On the work front, Sonalee was judging Zee Marathi’s show Yuva Dancing Queen with choreographer Mayur Vaidya.

She gained immense popularity for her lavani dance performance in Nana Patekar’s Natarang (2010). She has also featured in Hindi films like Grand Masti and Singham Returns.