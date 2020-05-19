Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Sonalee Kulkarni announces her engagement, shares photos

Sonalee Kulkarni, who celebrated her birthday on May 18, introduced her fiancee Kunal Benodekar with adorable pictures on Instagram.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 9:07:06 am
Sonalee Kulkarni engagement photos Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged on February this year. (Photo: Sonali Kulkarni/Instagram)

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni turned a year older on May 18. As a return gift to her fans, the Marathi actor announced the news of her engagement to Kunal Benodekar by sharing photos on Instagram.

Sonalee got engaged to Kunal on February 2, 2020, way before the lockdown was announced.

“Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear आमचा ०२.०२.२०२० ला साखरपुडा झाला, आणि आमचा हा आनंद तुम्हा सगळ्यांसोबत वाटण्यासाठी आजच्या पेक्षा योग्य दिवस असूच शकत नाही असं मला वाटतं… आपले शुभाशीर्वाद कायम पाठीशी असू द्या…!!!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

The engagement ceremony of Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar was a traditional Marathi affair.

Have a look at the photos:

Sonalee Kulkarni engagment photos Sonalee Kulkarni shared this photo on Instagram. (Photo: Sonalee Kulkarni/Instagram)

Ever since the announcement, fans have been sharing wishes for the couple.

