Son of Manjeet Singh: Kapil Sharma shares first look of his maiden Punjabi production venture

Kapil Sharma production venture Son of Manjeet Singh will release on October 12. Kapil Sharma production venture Son of Manjeet Singh will release on October 12.

Before making his comeback on television, Kapil Sharma is returning to the film industry as a producer. The actor, who made his debut as a producer with Firangi, is all set to produce his first Punjabi film titled Son of Manjeet Singh. Kapil shared the first look of the poster on Twitter where we can see Gurpreet Ghuggi holding another actor who plays his son in the film.

Taran Adarsh too shared the poster and wrote, “Kapil Sharma’s first #Punjabi venture as producer… First look poster of #Punjabi film #SonOfManjeetSingh… Directed by Vikram Grover… Produced by Kapil Sharma and Sumeet Singh… 12 Oct 2018 release.”

Son of Manjeet Singh producer Sumeet Singh had earlier tweeted about working with Kapil. “Proud to associate with @KapilSharmaK9, the man with an unparalelled comic timing, to present a gripping tale titled Son of Manjeet Singh”, he tweeted.

Earlier, a source had revealed to indianexpress.com that Kapil will soon be back on television. He has hired a fitness trainer to get into shape. “It will take time, more than a month or two. After Family Time, both Kapil and the channel do not want to take a chance with the concept. They are ideating and hopefully, a positive outcome will come out of it soon,” the source added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd