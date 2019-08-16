SIIMA 2019 winners full list: Rangasthalam, Keerthy Suresh, KGF win big

The eighth edition of the annual South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is being held in Doha, Qatar this year. Aimed at felicitating the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry, it is traditionally a two-day fest where the first day is dedicated to Telugu and Kannada films and the second day is about Malayalam and Tamil films.

Tollywood movies like Rangasthalam, Bharath Ane Nenu, Aravinda Sametha, Mahanati were among the ones nominated this year. Ram Charan’s role in Rangasthalam won him the Best Actor Telugu award. Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National Award for her portrayal of the legendary yesteryear actress Savitri, is continuing to win laurels for the same. She was adjudged as the Best Actress Telugu at SIIMA 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda won the Best Actor (Critics Choice) at SIIMA 2019 after giving back-to-back hits like Geeta Govindam, NOTA at the box office. Other winners include Devi Sri Prasad (Best Music Director), Payal Rajput (Best Debut Actor – Female) and Rangasthalam’s Sukumar (Best Director)

In the Kannada film category, KGF: Chapter 1 took home all the big awards with Yash and Prashant Neel winning the Best Actor and Best Director Awards respectively.

Here is a list of all the winners of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) so far:

SIIMA 2019 Telugu Winners List:

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Debut Actor – Female: Payal Rajput (Film: RX 100)

Best Actress In Supporting Role: Anasuya Bharadwaj (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Debut Director: Ajay Bhupathi (Film: RX 100)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Rajendra Prasad (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Comedian; Sathya (Film: Chalo)

Best Director Popular film-maker: Sukumar (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Actor (Critics Choice): Vijay Deverakonda (Film: Geetha Govindam)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Film: Mahanati)

Best Actor: Ram Charan (Film: Rangasthalam)

SIIMA 2019 Kannada Winners List:

Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Director: Prashanth Neel (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Comedian: Prakash Thuminar (Film: Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu,Koduge:Ramana Rai)

Best Negative Role: Dhananjaya (Film: Tagaru)

Best Actress in supporting: Archana (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Debut Actor Female: Anupama Gowda (Film:Aa Karaala Rathri)

Best Debutant Director: Mahesh Kumar (Film: Ayogya)