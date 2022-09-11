SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa wins big, Ranveer Singh named ‘most popular Hindi actor’. See full winners list

The South Indian International Movie Awards was held in Bangalore on Saturday. The 10th edition of the respected awards saw the who’s who of the industry joining in to celebrate cinema and talent. Stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Pooja Hegde, Yash and others were seen gracing the red carpet.
The awardees of Telugu and Kannada films were announced on September 10, while Tamil and Malayalam winners will be awarded tonight.
Coming to the trophy winners, Allu Arjun and his film Pusha: The Rise won big last night. Allu took home the award for the best actor and Pushpa won the best film. Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously awarded as the best actor in Kannada cinema for his work in Yuvarathnaa. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was also named the ‘most popular Hindi star in South India’.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Telugu cinema winners
Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack
Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha
Best Director – Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Director – Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena
Best Cinematographer – C. Ramprasad for Akhanda
Best Debutant Producer Award – Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)
Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Actress – Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu
Best Lyric Writer – Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise
Kannada cinema winners
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty for Hero
Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna for Pogaru
Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana for Ikkat
Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty for 1980
Best Director – Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt
Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal
Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt
Best Music Director – Arjun Janya for Roberrt
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade
Best Lyric Writer – Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake
Some special awards were also bestowed to celebrities who’ve made a mark in the South film industry.
Special Appreciation Award – Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga
Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India – Ranveer Singh
Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja
Special Jury Award for Production Design – Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena