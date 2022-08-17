SIIMA 2021 nominations: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Dhanush’s Karnan, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali lead the race

The nominations for South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were announced on Wednesday. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is leading the race with as many as 12 nominations among the Telugu movies. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa was one of the biggest commercial hits of 2021.

Pushpa saw Allu Arjun playing the role of a small-time lumberjack, who goes on to assume control of a big crime syndicate.

Balakrishna’s Akhanda, which was also a box office hit in 2021, has been nominated in about 10 categories. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film revolves around a vigilante saint and his fight against powerful men. Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Uppena and director Anudeep KV’s Jathi Ratnalu have eight nominations each.

In Tamil, director Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan leads the pack with 10 nominations. The film tells the horrors of caste discrimination and had Dhanush in the lead role. The film opened in 2021 to rave reviews and went on to become a hit at the box office, despite Covid-19 restrictions on cinemas. Director Nelson’s breakout movie Don has bagged nine nominations. The dark comedy narrates the adventures of a stoic army doctor, who is on a mission to put a syndicate of human trafficking out of business. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, starring Vijay and director AL Vijay’s Thalaivii, starring Kangana Ranaut, have 7 nominations each.

In Kannada, movie star Darshan’s action drama Roberrt has been nominated in 10 categories. The film, which was one of the biggest hits of 2021, was written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. Filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty’s critically acclaimed gangster movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana has eight nominations, while director Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvaratnaa, starring late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar, has seven nominations.

Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie Minnal Murali is leading among the Malayalam movies with 10 nominations. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film was released directly on Netflix and garnered very positive reviews from across the country. Dulquer Salman starrer Kurup, which was inspired by a real-life crime, has eight nominations. Director Mahesh Narayan’s gangster drama Malik, and Dileesh Pothan’s crime drama Joji have received six nominations each. Both the films had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The winners are chosen by an online voting system. Fans can vote for their favourite stars and movies on http://www.siima.in and the Facebook page of SIIMA.

The award distribution ceremony will be held on September 10 and 11 in Bengaluru.