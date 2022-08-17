SIIMA 2021 nominations: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Dhanush’s Karnan, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali lead the race

August 17, 2022 1:53:34 pm
The nominations for South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were announced on Wednesday. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is leading the race with as many as 12 nominations among the Telugu movies. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa was one of the biggest commercial hits of 2021.
Pushpa saw Allu Arjun playing the role of a small-time lumberjack, who goes on to assume control of a big crime syndicate.
Balakrishna’s Akhanda, which was also a box office hit in 2021, has been nominated in about 10 categories. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film revolves around a vigilante saint and his fight against powerful men. Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Uppena and director Anudeep KV’s Jathi Ratnalu have eight nominations each.
In Tamil, director Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan leads the pack with 10 nominations. The film tells the horrors of caste discrimination and had Dhanush in the lead role. The film opened in 2021 to rave reviews and went on to become a hit at the box office, despite Covid-19 restrictions on cinemas. Director Nelson’s breakout movie Don has bagged nine nominations. The dark comedy narrates the adventures of a stoic army doctor, who is on a mission to put a syndicate of human trafficking out of business. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, starring Vijay and director AL Vijay’s Thalaivii, starring Kangana Ranaut, have 7 nominations each.
In Kannada, movie star Darshan’s action drama Roberrt has been nominated in 10 categories. The film, which was one of the biggest hits of 2021, was written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. Filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty’s critically acclaimed gangster movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana has eight nominations, while director Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvaratnaa, starring late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar, has seven nominations.
SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2021 | Telugu #PushpaTheRise, #Akhanda, #JathiRatanalu, and #Uppena are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2021 in Telugu.#10YearsOfSIIMA #SIIMA #SIIMA2021Nominations #SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/UVda1iw19M
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2022
SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its Nominations for 2021 | Tamil
Karnan, Doctor, Master and Thalaivii are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2021 in Tamil.
.
.#Karnan #Doctor #Master #Thalaivii #10YearsOfSIIMA #SIIMA #SIIMA2021Nominations #SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/J4xpKSdRJm
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2022
SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2021 | Malayalam #MinnalMurali, #Kurup, #Malik and #Joji are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2021 in Malayalam.
.
.#10YearsOfSIIMA #SIIMA #SIIMA2021Nominations #SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/JDsnRmRSi7
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2022
SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2021 | Kannada #GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana #Roberrt and #Yuvarathnaa are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2021 in Kannada.
.
.
.
.#10YearsOfSIIMA #SIIMA #SIIMA2021Nominations #SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/JHW8J6HUyi
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2022
Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie Minnal Murali is leading among the Malayalam movies with 10 nominations. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film was released directly on Netflix and garnered very positive reviews from across the country. Dulquer Salman starrer Kurup, which was inspired by a real-life crime, has eight nominations. Director Mahesh Narayan’s gangster drama Malik, and Dileesh Pothan’s crime drama Joji have received six nominations each. Both the films had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.
The winners are chosen by an online voting system. Fans can vote for their favourite stars and movies on http://www.siima.in and the Facebook page of SIIMA.
Subscriber Only Stories
The award distribution ceremony will be held on September 10 and 11 in Bengaluru.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday by crooning a special song, watch
FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier
Solar scam accused rape case: CBI questions Congress leader K C Venugopal
Rohingya refugees in Delhi to be shifted to EWS flats and get police protection: Hardeep Puri
Can universal healthcare, access to drinking water be treated as ‘freebies’, asks Supreme Court
Indicted in the US for cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, BitConnect founder booked by Pune police
Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details
Here’s what science says about driving while high on marijuana
Two former Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls
Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Chinese President Xi during SCO summit, says report
AR Rahman recalls being the ‘only brown guy’ at Hollywood parties: ‘I was taking a selfie, 100 people were looking at me’
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, notches up second straight win