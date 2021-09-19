SIIMA 2021: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna win big for Maharshi and Dear Comrade, check out full winners list

The South Indian International Movie Awards, which honours the best artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry, were held last evening. Held in Hyderabad, the event was attended by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani among other prominent stars from the Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industry.

While Mahesh Babu won Best Actor for Maharshi, Rashmika Mandanna won for Dear Comrade. Nani walked away with key trophies, including Entertainer Of The Year, as well as Best Actor (Critics) for Jersey and Gang Leader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

More From Entertainment | When Aishwarya Rai revealed Shah Rukh Khan had her removed from 5 films, including Veer Zaara

Check out the complete winners list:

SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni

Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali

Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai

Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran



SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer

Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)

Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)

Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer



SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana

Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana

Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate

Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions

Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana

Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana

Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana

SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader

Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader

Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela

Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2

Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama

Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani

Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham

Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)

Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade

Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi