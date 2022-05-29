scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Sidhu Moosewala dies at 28: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani mourn the singer’s demise

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 7:37:44 pm
Sidhu Moosewala deadSidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. The news has left the entertainment industry in shock. Rannvijay Singha tweeted, “Shocking news about #sidhumoosewala , can’t believe it,” he tweeted. Rapper Roach Killa called it a “black day” for the entertainment industry. “So shocked.. this is snoop sad .. black day for the industry.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is currently serving as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, condoled the death of the singer. “Well known Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala Shot Dead in Mansa district. Security was withdrawn yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and fans. It’s an intelligence failure & the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. should own the responsibility,” his tweet read.

The singer was shot near Mansa. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

ALSO READ |Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa

The incident took place a day after the security cover of Sidhu Moosewala was withdrawn. He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here:

19:36 (IST)29 May 2022
Pooja Bhatt calls Moosewala's death tragic

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt said Sidhu Moosewala's death is "so damn tragic".

19:35 (IST)29 May 2022
Gautam Rode is 'at loss for words'
19:35 (IST)29 May 2022
'May his soul rest in peace'
19:29 (IST)29 May 2022
Sidhu Moosewala's death leaves Himanshi Khurana 'speechless'
19:29 (IST)29 May 2022
'Unbelievable and shocking'

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur said Sidhu Moosewala's death is "unbelievable and shocking". "Your memories are forever imprinted in our hearts," he wrote in an Instagram post.

19:28 (IST)29 May 2022
Shehnaaz Gill mourns Sidhu Moosewala's death

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo (Someone's young child dies, nothing is more painful in the world than this for their family. God, please keep your mercy)"

19:25 (IST)29 May 2022
Kapil Sharma on Sidhu Moosewala

Kapil Sharma said the news of Sidhu Moosewala's death is "shocking and very sad".

19:20 (IST)29 May 2022
'He's a legend, he will never be forgotten'

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list." He called Sidhu a "legend" and stated that his "words will never be forgotten."

19:20 (IST)29 May 2022
Zareen Khan on Sidhu Moosewala

Zareen Khan posted on Twitter, "This is absolutely devastating & shocking 💔 R.I.P #SidhuMoosewala 🙏🏻."

19:18 (IST)29 May 2022
Armaan Malik is 'devastated'

Armaan Malik mourned the demise of Sidhu Moosewala. "Shocked and devastated...this can't be true man," he tweeted.

Moosewala started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja. He began his singing career with "G Wagon". Later, he collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks which were released by Humble Music. In his career as a singer, he delivered hits like "Issa Jatt", "Tochan", "Selfmade", "Famous" and "Warning Shots" among others. His latest single "Levels" dropped on May 24.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd