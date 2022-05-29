Sidhu Moosewala dies at 28: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani mourn the singer’s demise

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. The news has left the entertainment industry in shock. Rannvijay Singha tweeted, “Shocking news about #sidhumoosewala , can’t believe it,” he tweeted. Rapper Roach Killa called it a “black day” for the entertainment industry. “So shocked.. this is snoop sad .. black day for the industry.”
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is currently serving as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, condoled the death of the singer. “Well known Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala Shot Dead in Mansa district. Security was withdrawn yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and fans. It’s an intelligence failure & the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. should own the responsibility,” his tweet read.
The singer was shot near Mansa. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.
What the Hell why would anyone Kill #sidhumoosewala Why ??
#sidhumoosewala rip 💔
The incident took place a day after the security cover of Sidhu Moosewala was withdrawn. He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt said Sidhu Moosewala's death is "so damn tragic".
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur said Sidhu Moosewala's death is "unbelievable and shocking". "Your memories are forever imprinted in our hearts," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo (Someone's young child dies, nothing is more painful in the world than this for their family. God, please keep your mercy)"
Kapil Sharma said the news of Sidhu Moosewala's death is "shocking and very sad".
Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list." He called Sidhu a "legend" and stated that his "words will never be forgotten."
Zareen Khan posted on Twitter, "This is absolutely devastating & shocking 💔 R.I.P #SidhuMoosewala 🙏🏻."
Armaan Malik mourned the demise of Sidhu Moosewala. "Shocked and devastated...this can't be true man," he tweeted.