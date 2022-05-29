Sidhu Moosewala dies at 28: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani mourn the singer’s demise

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. The news has left the entertainment industry in shock. Rannvijay Singha tweeted, “Shocking news about #sidhumoosewala , can’t believe it,” he tweeted. Rapper Roach Killa called it a “black day” for the entertainment industry. “So shocked.. this is snoop sad .. black day for the industry.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is currently serving as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, condoled the death of the singer. “Well known Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala Shot Dead in Mansa district. Security was withdrawn yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and fans. It’s an intelligence failure & the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. should own the responsibility,” his tweet read.

The singer was shot near Mansa. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

What the Hell why would anyone Kill #sidhumoosewala Why ?? — Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) May 29, 2022

The incident took place a day after the security cover of Sidhu Moosewala was withdrawn. He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.