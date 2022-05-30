Rapper Drake mourns Moose Wala’s death, Gurdas Mann shares singer’s photo with his parents: ‘He has left us sobbing’:

Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has sent shock waves across India’s entertainment industry. While rapper Drake posted a picture of Sidhu with the words, “RIP Moose” in his Instagram stories, many singers, actors and artistes have come out to mourn the shooting and the fact that he was killed in his home state, Punjab. From Shehnaaz Gill to Mika Singh and Diljit Dosanjh, several Punjabi celebs paid tributes to Sidhu on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar karey. #sidhumoosewala (There’s isn’t anything sadder than the death of someone’s young son. God bless him).”

Singer-music composer Mika Singh wrote in strong words on Instagram, “I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking. (sic)”

Mika also posted a video with Sidhu where he’s giving the late singer an award. Mika wrote, “Miss you bro @sidhu_moosewala .. you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.. Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru.”

Diljit Dosanjh also mourned the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala. He shared Sidhu’s picture and wrote in caption on Instagram, “Oh WAHEGURU. Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu. Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai (He was full of talent, something that was difficult to find. It’s going to be very hard for his parents. Hope they cope with the loss. Today is a sad day for our music industry.)”

Content creator and social media star Lilly Singh wrote, “Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game.”

Iconic Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan also had a tearful message for Sidhu Moose Wala. Gurdas Maan wrote a heartfelt note for the family and fans of Sidhu. “Rang brangian yaadan chaddkey, vilkdiyan faryada chaddke, geetan vich awaaza chaddke, chaddkey duniya daari panchi udd gaye ne. Rab SidhuMoosewala de Maapeya nu, teh usnu chaun waley Lakhan crora fans nu himmat bakshey. SidhuMoosewala de Naam da Sitara hamesha chamakda rahega (He has left behind colourful memories, he has left behind our sobbing requests. He has left his voice in the sings and left this world. God give strength to Sidhu Moosewala’s parents and the millions who loved him. He will live on in our hearts),” the singer wrote with a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala and his parents.

Others like Neha Kakkar and Satinder Sartaaj also posted tributes on Instagram. Model and former Miss India USA Monica Gill tweeted, “Punjab lost a legend today. RIP.”

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Armaan Malik, Swara Bhasker, Asim Riaz, Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Kaushal, Jasleen Royal, Kunal Kamra, Zareen Khan, Varun Grover, Ashok Pandit and others also remembered Sidhu Moose Wala.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Satnam shri waheguru. Very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family. #sidhumoosewala.”

Sidhu Moose Wala belonged to Moosa village near Mansa. He had sung many superhit songs over the last few years, and also contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from his native place earlier this year. He lost to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.