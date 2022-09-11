Makers of Kabzaa unveil a new poster of Shriya Saran on her birthday: ‘Can’t wait for the world to witness your performance’

Actor Shriya Saran is celebrating her 40th birthday today. On the occasion, the makers of her upcoming Kannada film Kabzaa unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring Shriya. The actor will play the role of Madhumati in the movie, also starring Upendra and Sudeep in the lead roles.

“Wishing the royalty of Kabzaa a very happy birthday! Can’t wait for the world to witness your performance in #Kabzaa @shriya_saran1109 Team Kabzaa,’ read the caption of the poster.

In the poster, Shriya Saran can be seen dressed in a saree and sitting inside a vintage car.

Sharing the poster, the birthday girl wrote, “Thank you team @kabzaamovieofficial this means the world to me.”

The tagline, “The Rise of Gangsters in India”, can be also seen on the poster.

Earlier when Shriya Saran shared her first look poster from the film, she wrote, “Kabza is an action movie set in 1970’s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I’m curious to know about it.. aren’t you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . thank you @sithara_kudige for this stunning outfit . So happy be working with amazing actors …. This is going to be one fantastic movie.”

Other than Shriya Saran, Upendra and Sudeep, Kabzaa also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Kamraj, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sunil Puranik, Anup Revanna, Jagapathi Babu and Pramod Shetty.