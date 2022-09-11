scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Makers of Kabzaa unveil a new poster of Shriya Saran on her birthday: ‘Can’t wait for the world to witness your performance’

Shriya Saran will share screen space with Upendra and Sudeep in the R Chandru directorial Kabzaa.

Kabzaa unveils new poster of Shriya Saran on her birthdayShriya Saran will be playing the role of Madhumati in Kabzaa. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Actor Shriya Saran is celebrating her 40th birthday today. On the occasion, the makers of her upcoming Kannada film Kabzaa unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring Shriya. The actor will play the role of Madhumati in the movie, also starring Upendra and Sudeep in the lead roles.

“Wishing the royalty of Kabzaa a very happy birthday! Can’t wait for the world to witness your performance in #Kabzaa @shriya_saran1109 Team Kabzaa,’ read the caption of the poster.

Also read |Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe

In the poster, Shriya Saran can be seen dressed in a saree and sitting inside a vintage car.

Sharing the poster, the birthday girl wrote, “Thank you team @kabzaamovieofficial this means the world to me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabzaa (@kabzaamovieofficial)

The tagline, “The Rise of Gangsters in India”, can be also seen on the poster.

Earlier when Shriya Saran shared her first look poster from the film, she wrote, “Kabza is an action movie set in 1970’s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I’m curious to know about it.. aren’t you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . thank you @sithara_kudige for this stunning outfit . So happy be working with amazing actors …. This is going to be one fantastic movie.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabzaa (@kabzaamovieofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Other than Shriya Saran, Upendra and Sudeep, Kabzaa also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Kamraj, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sunil Puranik, Anup Revanna, Jagapathi Babu and Pramod Shetty.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:22:25 pm
Next Story

Decline of political Islam as a national ideology in Saudi Arabia has implications for the Islamic world

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement