Kabzaa: Shriya Saran as Madhumati is impressive, check out her look from Sudeep and Upendra starrer

The first look of Shriya Saran from Kannada film Kabzaa was unveiled on Monday. The R Chandru directorial will see Saran sharing screen space with Sandalwood superstars Upendra and Sudeep.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Saran wrote, “Kabza is an action movie set in 1970’s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I’m curious to know about it.. aren’t you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . thank you @sithara_kudige for this stunning outfit . So happy be working with amazing actors …. This is going to be one fantastic movie.”

Sharing another photo of herself as Madhumati, the actor wrote, “Thank you for making me part of this beautiful film.”

As soon as Shriya Saran shared the poster, her fans posted adorable comments and congratulated her on the Kannada film. “Excited,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Congratulations.”

Period drama Kabzaa also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Kamraj, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sunil Puranik, Anup Revanna, Jagapathi Babu and Pramod Shetty.