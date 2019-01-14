Shriya Pilgaonkar on bagging Haathi Mere Saathi: Its subject is something I feel strongly about

Shriya Pilgaonkar has replaced Kalki Koechlin in the upcoming adventure film Haathi Mere Saathi. She will share screen space with Rana Daggubati. This will also mark Shriya’s south cinema debut. As per reports, the Mirzapur actor will be playing a journalist in the Prabu Solomon directorial.

Shriya was recently seen playing Sweety Gupta in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Mirzapur. In the past, she has also appeared in Fan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Gurinder Chaddha’s British period drama Beecham House.

Confirming the project, Shriya exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “2019 has started off on an exciting note and I am thrilled to be part of Haathi Mere Saathi with Rana Daggubati. I have really enjoyed his films and the subject of the film is something that I feel very strongly about. It is also special because this is the first time I’ll be doing a trilingual film so it’s my Tamil and Telugu debut.”

The film is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the Telugu version has been titled Aranya, its Tamil version is called Kaadan.

Haathi Mere Saathi was announced in December 2017 and Rana’s first look was released in January 2018. While the film is being touted as a tribute to Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 classic by the same name, its makers claim that the new one will have a fresh storyline.

Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Zoya Hussain, Pulkit Samrat and Vishnu Vishal. Shriya has already joined Rana for the film’s shooting in Kerala.

While Shantanu Moitra in composing music for the film, Resul Pookutty will be doing its sound designing.