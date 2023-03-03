scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Shivarajkumar joins hands with Upendra and Sudeep for Kabzaa

Three of Kannada cinema's biggest stars are coming together for Kabzaa, the next big venture in Sandalwood.

New poster of KabzaaNew poster of Kabzaa
Currently, multi-starrers are the hot-selling cakes in the Indian film industry. With merging universes and surprising cameos, audiences have developed a special fondness for seeing multiple stars sharing screen, and the makers of the Kannada film Kabzaa are keeping up with the trend. Kabzaa, the next big-budget film in Kannada, already has two of Kannada cinema’s top stars Upendra and Sudeep in lead roles, and now, Shivarajkumar aka Shivanna has also joined the cast. A new poster featuring the trio was released online to a good response.

The makers are planning to keep the role of Shivrajkumar under wraps for now. However, in the poster, the actor looks rugged and holds a shotgun.

Directed by R Chandru, the film is about the son of a freedom fighter named Amareshwar. While the father dies in the hands of the British fighting for the country, the son, named Arkeshwara, ends up becoming a gangster. Set in the period between 1960 and 1984, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian.

The film, which will be out in multiple languages including Telugu and Tamil, will rekease on March 17th. Other than the three Kannada stars, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma, Nawab Shah, Posani Krishna Murali, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is also part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film, Jailer, which is directed by Nelson. The film also stars Mohanlal, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 17:53 IST
