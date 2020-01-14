Bhajarangi 2 first look: Shivarajkumar looks majestic

Shivarajkumar shared the first look of Bhajarangi 2 on Twitter. Shivarajkumar shared the first look of Bhajarangi 2 on Twitter.

The first look poster of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s most-awaited film Bhajarangi 2 was released on the eve of Makar Sankranti. The poster, which is heavy on VFX, features two key characters. The highlight is, of course, Shivarajkumar’s angry avatar. Another character is a priest, seemingly from an ancient world, who is, sort of, worshipping the omnipresent Bhajarangi.

“It is the pre-climax shot of the film,” revealed director Harsha, while talking to indianexpress.com. “You don’t know the identity of the other character. That character is looking for someone that he worships.”

Well, that thickens the plot now. The first look poster has a strong mystic vibe to it. Maybe, like the first film, Bhajarangi 2 also revolves around the reincarnation of the protagonist? “No,” clarified Harsha. “There is no reincarnation in this movie. The film intercuts between the past and the present. It is a very fresh story.”

Harsha noted that he has tried to steer clear of things that he had already done in Bhajarangi. For example, the fans won’t get to see Shivarajkumar’s flaunting his sculpted abs in Bhajarangi 2. “We don’t want to do the routine stuff. We are trying to give something very fresh to the audience, ” he said, adding that he is sort of under pressure given that the first film was a blockbuster.

Bhajarangi came out in 2013. The film follows the story of Bhajarangi aka Jeeva, who must fight an otherworldly battle to settle his past life’s score with an ancient soul.

About 80 per cent of Bhajarangi 2 film has been shot. The film is expected to hit the screens this year

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd