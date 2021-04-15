Shirya Saran’s birthday wish for husband Andrei Koscheev comes with their wedding pic: ‘May you always keep your wife happy cause she is always right’

South sensation Shriya Saran took to her social media platforms to wish her husband, Andrei Koscheev on his birthday today. Sharing a cute throwback picture with Koscheev from their wedding day, the Drishyam actor wrote, “Happy birthday @andreikoscheev. May you always keep your wife happy cause she is always right. Love you 😍 always ❤.”

Shriya and Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on March 19, 2018. Andrei is a Barcelona based Russian tennis player and entrepreneur. He reportedly owns a chain of organic food restaurants in Europe.

On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, the actor had shared a video from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. Shriya, who donned a beautiful Rajat Tangri outfit at her wedding, wrote, “thank you @andreikoscheev for being the best husband ever.”

Shriya often shares loved-up videos and pictures with her husband from Barcelona.

Shriya had shared glimpses of her life in Barcelona throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Shriya made her debut in the film industry with Telugu film Ishtam in 2001 and went on to work in many regional films like Sivaji, Tagore, Manam and others. She made her debut in Hindi cinema in the year 2003 with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starrer Tujhe Meri Kasam. Her last Bollywood outing was as Ajay Devgn’s wife in 2015 thriller Drishyam. She was last seen in Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s Telugu historical action drama Gautamiputra Satakarni along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Hema Malini.