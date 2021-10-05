‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ leaves Honsla Rakh actor in splits, fans miss ‘SidNaaz’. Watch viral video

Fans got to see Shehnaaz Gill’s candid side after a long time in a video shared by her Honsla Rakh co-star, child actor Shinda Grewal on social media. Shinda, son of Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, plays Shehnaaz’s onscreen son in the upcoming film. He posted a video on Twitter where he’s playing ‘guess the character’ with Shehnaaz.

In the clip that’s gone viral on fan pages, Shinda asks Shehnaaz a slew of questions which she has to answer keeping a person in mind. Needless to say, Shehnaaz’s replies hint that she has her close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla in her thoughts. The result of the game comes as ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla,’ that leaves Shehnaaz in splits.

Shenaaz has been mourning the demise of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away a month back. Shehnaaz developed a close bond with Sidharth during their Bigg Boss 13 stint. In fact Shehnaaz has always been vocal about her fondness for the television hunk.

Shehnaaz, who’s set to make her film debut with Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, has remained away from the public eye. Though the producer shared that she has confirmed to the makers that she will be completing her prior work commitments, including shooting a song for Honsla Rakh.

Honsla Rakh also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It will release on October 15.