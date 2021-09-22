Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh producers ‘waiting for her to recover and heal’ after losing Sidharth Shukla: ‘Hope she contacts us soon’

After the death of her close friend and co-contestant Sidharth Shukla this month, Shehnaaz Gill has not resumed shooting for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh. Sidharth passed away on September 2 after a heart attack. While the makers of Shehnaaz’s Punjabi film had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15, they decided to postpone it. They are now expecting to finalise a date by the end of this month and hope Shehnaaz will be able to shoot for the same.

Producer Diljit Thind told Times Of India, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

Actors and friends have been extending support to Shehnaaz. Recently, Pavitra Punia, who was in Bigg Boss 14, said it was difficult to digest the loss of losing Sidharth. “I haven’t spoken to Shehnaaz. I feel we should let her remain in peace at this time. I don’t think she would be in a state to reply right now. And it would be wrong to ask how she is because I am sure she is not in a good frame of mind.” She also mentioned that she wants Shehnaaz to return to normal life soon as that is what ‘Sidharth would want as well.’

Sidharth and Shehnaaz became close during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth won the reality show, Shehnaaz finished third. The two continued to remain close friends. Though Shehnaaz was also honest about her affection or the Balika Vadhu actor, Sidharth Shukla always called her his close friend.