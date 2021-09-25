Shehnaaz Gill smiles at Diljit Dosanjh in latest Honsla Rakh poster, trailer out soon

Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday dropped a treat for his fans. The actor-singer shared new poster of Honsla Rakh and announced the release date of the film. The poster, apart from Diljit, also features Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. While Diljit is holding a baby and is drinking milk from a bottle, Shehnaaz is holding toys and looking at Diljit. Sonam, on the other hand, is holding baby food in her hand. We see baby clothes behind the three and a stroller with a teddy bear in it. The quirky poster has sure put a smile on people’s face. Sharing the poster, Diljit announced that the trailer of Honsla Rakh would release on Monday, September 27 at 1 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

As soon as Diljit shared the poster, Shehnaaz Gill fans celebrated and filled the comment section with praise for the actor. “Our Shehnaaz looks so pretty,” read a comment, while another fan mentioned, “Can’t wait. Super excited.” Shehnaaz has refrained from sharing the poster on her Instagram account. The actor has been away from social media platforms ever since the death of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away earlier this month due to a heart attack. He was 40. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were famously called SidNaaz. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and were inseparable since then.

Earlier this month, makers of Honsla Rakh said they are hoping to hear from Shehnaaz. Producer Diljit Thind told Times Of India, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

Honsla Rakh was wrapped earlier this year. Announcing the release date, Diljit had shared a picture in which he could be seen embracing a pregnant Shehnaaz as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

The film also stars Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal and is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Honsla Rakh also marks Diljit’s debut as a producer. He is backing the film under his banner Story Time productions. The film will release on October 15.