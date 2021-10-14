‘When we love someone…’: Shehnaaz Gill talks about emotional attachment after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has resumed work after the sudden death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September after a massive heart attack. She had taken a break from work to recover from the loss, but is now neck-deep in promotions of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Asked if she resembles her character in Honsla Rakh, she said she is 40 per cent of the character. Asked to explain, she said, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly, maine woh ratio nikali (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio).” Shehnaaz plays the role of a mother in the film.

She added, “Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much).”

Shehnaaz also spoke about how she didn’t appreciate the terms ‘second and first leads’ and said that all artists should be treated properly. “I answered back through my work, and then Bigg Boss gave me that chance. I got so much love from Bigg Boss, and that will continue. I will work hard to maintain it.”

Honsla Rakh will release on October 15, 2021.