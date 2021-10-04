Shehnaaz Gill gears up to shoot Honsla Rakh song

After not being seen in the public eye for a month, actor, singer and TV personality Shehnaaz Gill will soon be shooting a song for her upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh.

Shehnaaz, who has been in mourning since the death of her close friend and colleague Sidharth Shukla on September 2, has confirmed to the makers of the film that she will be completing her prior work commitments.

Speaking to the Times of India, producer Diljit Thind said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

Thind also commented about her current frame of mind and added he only wishes the best for her.

“She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity,” the producer concluded.