Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa beat up Diljit Dosanjh in hilarious new video from Honsla Rakh promotions, watch

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next release Honsla Rakh and a week before the film’s release, the Lover singer shared a hilarious skit as a part of the film’s promotion on his Twitter handle. Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa star alongside Diljit in the film.

The video hints at the film’s light-hearted plot and ends with the two women hilariously beating up Diljit.

Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼 #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 💥 15th October @bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #Shindagrewal pic.twitter.com/Rg8riuFtjJ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 8, 2021

Recently, a throwback video from the sets of Honsla Rakh made its way on the internet and had people remembering Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Shinda Grewal, who plays Shehnaaz’s son in the film, can be seen playing ‘Guess the character’ with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. The result of the game comes as ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla,’ leaving Shehnaaz in splits.

Shehnaaz has been coping with the loss of close friend actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September at the age of 40. The two became friends on Bigg Boss 13.

It was recently reported that Shehnaaz will soon be shooting for a song for the film. Honsla Rakh producer Diljit Thind told TOI, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

Honsla Rakh is scheduled to release on October 15.