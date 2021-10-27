Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh earns Rs 38.15 cr in 11 days, becomes ‘North Indian film of the year’

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi romantic comedy, Honsla Rakh has become the “number one North Indian film of the year,” as per its lead actor and producer Dosanjh. The film has several records to its name at the box office. After getting a good opening at the ticket counters, the film has managed to collect Rs 38.15 crore worldwide within 11 days of its release, which is a huge feat with people still being hesitant about returning to the cinema halls.

Sharing the news, Diljit, who has also turned a producer with Honsla Rakh, wrote on Twitter, “#HonslaRakh Madam Ji Can You Correct My Poje 👶🏽 ENJOY FOLKS 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼🍿🍿 @bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal.” The actor posted a poster of the film featuring Shehnaaz, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. The poster read, “#1 North Indian Film of the year. Rs 38.15 crore worldwide gross!! on Day 11. Enjoy with your family.”

Honsla Rakh narrates the story of a single father Yenkey Singh (Diljit). He finds love once again in Jasmin (Sonam Bajwa). But his life once again goes for a toss when his former partner Sweety (Shehnaaz Gill) returns to him. Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal essays the role of Diljit’s son Honsla Singh in the movie. The film had hit the theaters on October 15.

The rom-com also marks Shehnaaz’s first project after the death of her close friend and actor, Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth had passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. After Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz took a break to come to terms with the loss. However, she joined the promotions of the film. Diljit had called her a “strong woman” in one of his social media posts.