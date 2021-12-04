Shehnaaz Gill’s debut film Honsla Rakh mints Rs 54 crore on worldwide box office: ‘We made it happen’

Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa has managed to earn Rs 54 crore on the worldwide box office in 50 days, shared Diljit on Instagram. The Lover singer took to social media and shared that despite the restrictions, only 50% occupancy in most territories, and many international sectors still closed, they still “made it happen.”

Diljit shared, “Celebrating 50 DAYS in Cinemas of #HonslaRakh 🎊🎉🎉 We Made it Happen Even With 50% Occupancy in Cinemas.. Even Australia, New Zealand and Other Countries’s Cinemas were Not OPEN. PAR SHUKAR TUSI ENA PYAR DE RAHE HON😊🙏🏽 (Thanks for giving us so much love).”

Honsla Rakh started streaming on Prime Video a few days ago. Talking about the film, Diljit previously said in a statement, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”

Shehnaaz Gill, who made her film debut with Honsla Rakh, did not promote the film much as she was dealing with the grief of Sidharth Shukla’s death. Shukla and Gill were rumoured to be dating since their appearance on Bigg Boss 13.

On Friday, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha shared a photo on Instagram with his sister where she was holding on to Sidharth’s tattoo on her brother’s arm.

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz made her first public appearance since Sidharth’s death as she visited an orphanage in Amritsar.