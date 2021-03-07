Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh, see photo

Popular actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday began shooting for her debut film, Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13 and starred in several music videos in the last one year, has finally taken the big step to her big screen dreams.

The actor shared a photo of herself holding the clapboard with the film’s team. The shooting is taking place in Vancouver, Canada. Shehnaaz also posted a couple of videos of some beautiful pictures of the view from the location.

Last month, Diljit Dosanjh had announced the film by sharing its poster. Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. The comedy is scheduled to release on October 15 this year, and is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

Honsla Rakh also marks Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer. He is backing the film under his banner Story Time productions. The film has been penned by Rakesh Dhawan. Shehnaaz joined Honsla Rakh shoot two days after her maiden single with Badshah, “Fly”, released. The romantic song, also featuring Uchana Amit, has been lapped up by Shehnaaz Gill fans.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is also awaiting the release of Shreya Ghoshal’s upcoming romantic track. The music video of the said number will see her sharing screen space with Bigg Boss 13 heartthrob and TV star Sidharth Shukla.