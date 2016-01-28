Sheena Bora murder case in Bengali film

A Bengali film based on the sensational Sheena Bora murder case will hit the screens this February. A Bengali film based on the sensational Sheena Bora murder case will hit the screens this February.

“Dark Chocolate”, which stars Mahima Chaudhry in the role of Indrani Mukherjee and Riya Sen as Sheena Bora, is a fictional adaptation of the incident.

The film has been shot in the city and other parts of Bengal.

“I did not want to make a documentary so there has to be fictional inputs. But the story has been adapted for the film since it has many twists and turns. One character after another pops up in the plot,” director Agnidev Chatterjee told PTI.

“The Sheena Bora murder is one of the most shocking and diabolical crimes of our times. I have done a lot of research on the case based on reports and other sources and while I have tried to remain true to most of the events, some parts have been fictionalised for cinematic reasons and since the case on it is still going on,” Agnidev added.

“No one Killed Jessica” actor Rajesh Sharma enacts the role of Indrani’s driver while actor Kaushik Sen essays Peter’s role and Shataf Figar that of Sanjeev.

Agnidev said a leading Bengali film actress was signed first to play Indran’s role but she opted out of the project.

“It seems Kolkata actresses don’t wish to portray out and out negative roles. And the moment I broached the topic to Mahima, she agreed. I know her for 4-5 years and she had come to my residence to watch Charulata 2011,” Agnidev said.

Mahima said she had never been offered such a layered character in Bollywood.

“I gave lots of emphasis on eye expressions since that was important to portray the different shades in my character. Expressions are important to convey change in one’s state of mind. I tried to understand why someone should take to crime despite having romance, wealth and everything else in life,” she said.

