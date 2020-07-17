Siddhi used to study in hospital during my cancer treatment: Sharad Ponkshe on daughter’s board exam result

Sharad Ponkshe was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018 and underwent treatment for a year. (Photos: Sharad Ponkshe/Facebook) Sharad Ponkshe was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018 and underwent treatment for a year. (Photos: Sharad Ponkshe/Facebook)

Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe has congratulated his daughter Siddhi Ponkshe for her class 12 result. In a Facebook post, the veteran actor and theatre personality praised Siddhi while also revealing how she used to study in the hospital, when he was battling cancer in 2019. The results of the Maharashtra HSC 12th board were announced on Thursday.

Sharad Ponkshe took to Facebook to share a post in Marathi. The translation reads, “In 2019, during my cancer treatment, she would come to the hospital and study under a lot of stress. Now she has scored 87 per cent in her 12th board exams in science stream. I am feeling very proud of her. In the times when bad news is coming from all directions, listening to such a good news makes me so happy.”

The 52-year-old actor has done films and plays like Black Friday, Gadhvache Lagna, Tuch Khari Gharchi Laxmi, What About Savarkar and Me Nathuram Godse Boltoy. His popular TV shows include Damini, Agnihotra, Vadalvaat and Unch Maaza Zoka. He was recently seen in TV show Agnihotra 2.

