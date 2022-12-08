scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Sharad Kelkar’s Har Har Mahadev gets OTT release date

The historical action drama Har Har Mahadev, starring Sharad Kelkar in the lead role, is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

Sharad KelkarHar Har Mahadev will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: Instagram/)

Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, starring Sharad Kelkar in the lead role, is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 9. The historical action drama, directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, revolves around Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

Baji Prabhu Deshpande was a general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who fought alongside 12,000 Bijapuri soldiers with his army of 300 soldiers. The film, which had a successful theatrical run, also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Subodh Bhave, Nishigandha Wad, Sayali Sanjeev, Hardeek Joshi, Milind Shinde, Kishore Kadam, Nitish Chavan, and Ashok Shinde.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar transforms into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Talking about Har Har Mahadev’s OTT release, Sharad Kelkar said in a statement, “Har Har Mahadev was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this enriching experience. Now with Har Har Mahadev having its world digital premier on OTT, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience. Hope we a get the same response like we did in the theatres.”

Subodh Bhave, who plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film, added, “Being part of a movie like Har Har Mahadev was a different experience altogether. The movie narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle. Each character was carefully crafted by the makers, and everyone has put in their all to preserve the sanctity of the role.”

Har Har Mahadev will be available in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada on ZEE5.

