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‘Shall we cancel?’: Why Shiva Rajkumar almost backed out of Ram Charan’s Peddi
At a recent event, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he had considered stepping away from the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are awaiting the release of their Telugu film Peddi. The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar. Recently, at Peddi’s promotional event in Chennai, the Kannada star revealed that he had considered stepping away from the project after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. However, he said the makers were patient and supportive, choosing to wait for him to complete his treatment and recovery.
At the event, Shiva recalled when he was approached to feature in Peddi, before his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2024. “They just wanted to do the film with me, and when Buchi Babu narrated it to me, I liked the subject. I spoke to Ram Charan also that day. And afterwards, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US.”
The actor then revealed that he almost backed out of the project, but the makers were determined to have him on board and chose to wait for his recovery. “But they waited for me. I thought, shall we cancel? But Buchi Babu said, no, we want you. It’s so sweet of them, and they waited for me for a long time. I’m very thankful to you, sir, so beautiful it is. Wonderful journey,” he said.
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During the event, Ram Charan also praised Shiva Rajkumar, revealing that he watched Tamil film Jailer several times, just to see his cameo. He said, “Whenever Shivanna comes on screen, it’s like a blaze. I have seen Jailer so many times just for his character. When you go in the car, and that slow-mo shot with the cigarette, it’s an iconic performance. His eyes speak so much volume of expression.”
In an earlier interview with Masth Magaa, Shiva Rajkumar opened up about his struggles with cancer. He said, “Honestly, I was scared when I found out. I was afraid, yes… but what else could have been done except to face it. But the bigger question was if I’d be able to finish the project (the film 45) I was working on.”
The actor added, “In fact, I knew there would be hair loss if I started chemotherapy. So, I was a little worried because I didn’t want to affect the projects on floors. It used to be tiring, especially when there were times when I was on the sets just a couple of days after a chemo session.”
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set to hit theatres on June 4.
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