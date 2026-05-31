‘Shall we cancel?’: Why Shiva Rajkumar almost backed out of Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are awaiting the release of their Telugu film Peddi. The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar. Recently, at Peddi’s promotional event in Chennai, the Kannada star revealed that he had considered stepping away from the project after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. However, he said the makers were patient and supportive, choosing to wait for him to complete his treatment and recovery.

At the event, Shiva recalled when he was approached to feature in Peddi, before his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2024. “They just wanted to do the film with me, and when Buchi Babu narrated it to me, I liked the subject. I spoke to Ram Charan also that day. And afterwards, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US.”