Shah Rukh Khan, Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty to star in a Rohit Shetty film? Here’s the truth

Social media was abuzz recently with reports claiming that production house Hombale Films is bringing together Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kannada stars Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty for a film helmed by Rohit Shetty. However, a source close to Hombale Films has said that “there is no truth to this development.”

A source close to the production house said, “There is no truth to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next pan-India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed.”

Hombale Films, which has bankrolled movies such as KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, is now focusing on Salaar, which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead role.

The last offering from Hombale Films, headed by Vijay Kiragandur, was Kannada film Kantara, which has become a blockbuster across India. The film, which was earlier released only in Kannada, was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam owing to it success. Talking about the production house’s good run, Kiragandur told indianexpress.com, “I believe in creating an experience through our films, that can evoke emotion, change perspective, inspire growth, transform or reaffirm a belief. All-in-all, tell good stories! Create stories that are worth watching and leave an everlasting impact on our fans. Every new movie we do is like our personal Everest, which we must scale.”

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in the pipeline.