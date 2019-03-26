SC to Bengal govt: Inform theatres there is no ban on ‘Bhobhishyoter Bhoot’

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government “to immediately issue a communication to theaters intimating them that there is no ban on screening of the film, Bhobishyoter Bhoot”. The screening was stopped allegedly under pressure from the state administration soon after the film was released.

Advertising

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta also asked the Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Special Branch, Kolkata, to “forthwith” withdraw his communication to the producer of the socio-political satire to arrange a private screening for some senior police officers on the ground “that the contents of the film may hurt public sentiments which may lead to political law and order issues”.

“We are of the view that the Joint Commissioner of Police acted beyond the scope of his legitimate authority in directing the producer to arrange for a private screening of the film for a few senior officers, apprehending that the screening of the film may lead to “political law and order issues,” the court said.

The bench also directed the Mamata Banerjee government to tell the theatre owners that “the State shall, in compliance with the order passed by this Court on 15 March 2019, take necessary steps for protecting the properties of the theater owners and the safety of the members of the public who wish to view the film”. The apex court asked the Principal Secretary, Department of Home, and Director General of Police to file an affidavit of compliance on or before the next date of hearing and warned that “we will hold them accountable to ensure compliance with the directions”.