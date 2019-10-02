First of Many: Sayantani Ghosh revisits Shudho Tomari Jonno

Sayantani Ghosh shifted from Bengali films to Hindi television in the early stages of her career. The TV star, who currently plays Dr Anjali in the popular show Sanjivani on Star Plus, has also been a part of Naamkaran, Santoshi Maa, Mahabharat, Naaginn and Adaalat among more.

Despite being around for over 15 years, Sayantani says being an actor was never her plan,

So how did Sayantani land in front of the camera, and what does she remember of her debut acting assignment? Here’s what she shared with us.

What was your first acting project? How did the project come to you?

My first acting project was telefilm Shudho Tomari Jonno. There was a series of love stories which were called Shudhu Tomari Jonyo on ETV Bangla. It was one of those love stories. I participated in Miss Calcutta and I was a runner-up. From there, a lot of modelling projects happened. I did not get the role only because of the title. It was a combination of the title and print work that I had done. I was on the cover of this very famous magazine four to five times and that’s how I got picked up. I knew nothing. Now when I look at my work, I was so bad.

What do you remember of your first day on set?

I don’t have much memory because I was around 19 then. I really didn’t know what was happening because I don’t come from a family of actors. I did not know I could act. The only thing that I knew was dance because that has always been my passion and in Calcutta, a lot of Tagore dance, drama, and all of that happens in schools. A basic creative inclination was definitely there, but apart from that, I really had no idea what was happening. Just whatever the people around me guided me at that point, I went ahead with it.

Were you nervous? How many retakes did you take?

Regarding any nervousness, you feel nervous when you know what’s happening!

I was more in awe of what was happening because there were mostly established actors. My director was also a popular Bengali director. So there were more pinch-me moments that happened. And when I was working, it was very personalised. Now it is big production houses coming in. That time it was one producer, director coming in. It was a very compact setup. So it didn’t feel like work. I used to come back from college and go for the shoot.

And who were your co-stars? How was the rapport with them when you got to meet or work with them again later?

I was paired opposite Jisshu Sengupta. After Shudho Tomari Jonno, I got cast for my first Bengali film opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee. One film led to another and I ended up doing four Bengali films.