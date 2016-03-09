Satna Titus all set for Telugu debut

Malayalam actress Satna Titus, last seen in Tamil action-drama “Pichaikkaran”, will be making her Telugu debut with upcoming romantic-drama “Needhi Naadhe Oke Katha”, which is produced by actor Nara Rohit. Malayalam actress Satna Titus, last seen in Tamil action-drama “Pichaikkaran”, will be making her Telugu debut with upcoming romantic-drama “Needhi Naadhe Oke Katha”, which is produced by actor Nara Rohit.

“I’m lucky to be launched by popular actors. In Tamil, actor-producer Vijay Antony launched me while actor Nara Rohit is launching me in Telugu. It feels special to be associated with such people so early on in my career,” Satna told IANS.

In “Needhi Naadhe Oke Katha”, she’s paired with Sri Vishnu.

“It’s a fresh love story. Most of the film has already been wrapped up. So far, I thoroughly enjoyed working with Vishnu, who has been very supportive on the sets,” she said.

