Satish Kaushik on his first Marathi production venture: Mann Udhaan Wara is full of feelings

Actor-director Satish Kaushik has produced his first Marathi film, Mann Udhaan Wara. It is a remake of a film from Meghalaya called Onaatah.

On deciding to greenlight the film, Satish Kaushik said, “Mann Udhaan Wara is my first Marathi film and I am quite excited that celebrated cinematographer Sanjay Memane (Shwaas and Half- Ticket) is going to direct my film. This project is very close to our hearts, mine and Sanjay’s, because it is adapted from a Khasi film- a film from Meghalaya called Onaatah, which I had watched during the National Awards screenings.”

About how he ended up producing a Marathi film, Kaushik said, “It really touched my heart and I had thought of making it in Hindi someday. One day I showed this film to Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and he loved it too. He then suggested that I should make this film in Marathi and not Hindi because such stories are told beautifully in the Marathi film culture, and since Marathi cinema is evolving so much, it would be apt to tell this story through a Marathi film.”

Giving details about the Khasi film that inspired him to remake it, Kaushik said, “This is a very emotional and motivating film so we definitely wanted to make it. We took the right to remake this film from Vishakha, Ramesh and Saju and they are also producers on the film. The film is ready to release now and I think it will really inspire anyone who watches the film. We have an amazing star-cast in the film, I have followed some of their work and loved it. We have actors like Kishor Kadam, Uttara Bavkar, Sagar Karande, Sharvari Lohkare, then we have two newcomers; Monal Gajjar who is from Gujarat and Ritwij Vaidya from Mumbai, amongst others.

On what attracted him to produce the film, Kaushik said, “There are moments in our lives when we think that a mountain of sorrows have come upon us, and we think we will never get through it. But sorrows are a part of life, and one doesn’t really stop living life. So the film is about finding the breath of fresh air. Our film is based on the story of a girl who is going through some difficult times and has lost all hopes, and then how she still manages to pick up herself and restart a new life. There are some very beautiful angles in the film, it has a delicate love story, it has some great social ties and the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. It is full of feelings.”